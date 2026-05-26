Jordan Wicks headshot

Jordan Wicks News: Pummeled for eight runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Wicks (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing eight runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Wicks was summoned from Triple-A Iowa over the weekend and drew the start in place of an injured Edward Cabrera (finger) on Tuesday. Things clearly didn't go well for the left-hander, as he allowed five runs in the first inning, including a two-run shot to Esmerlyn Valdez. Wicks was able to somewhat settle in after a rough opening frame and generated 14 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. After the poor results Tuesday, it's unclear if the Cubs will let Wicks handle another turn through the rotation this coming weekend in St. Louis.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
105 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
236 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 24, 2025