Jordan Wicks News: Pummeled for eight runs in loss

Wicks (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing eight runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Wicks was summoned from Triple-A Iowa over the weekend and drew the start in place of an injured Edward Cabrera (finger) on Tuesday. Things clearly didn't go well for the left-hander, as he allowed five runs in the first inning, including a two-run shot to Esmerlyn Valdez. Wicks was able to somewhat settle in after a rough opening frame and generated 14 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. After the poor results Tuesday, it's unclear if the Cubs will let Wicks handle another turn through the rotation this coming weekend in St. Louis.