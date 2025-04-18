Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Wicks headshot

Jordan Wicks News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 8:18am

The Cubs recalled Wicks from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks' last appearance at Iowa came in relief, as he struck out five over three perfect innings. He looks to be slated for bullpen duty with the Cubs, providing some length behind Friday's starter, Colin Rea, who has yet to work more than 3.2 innings in an outing this season.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now