Jordan Wicks News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Cubs recalled Wicks from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Wicks' last appearance at Iowa came in relief, as he struck out five over three perfect innings. He looks to be slated for bullpen duty with the Cubs, providing some length behind Friday's starter, Colin Rea, who has yet to work more than 3.2 innings in an outing this season.
