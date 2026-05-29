Jordan Wicks News: Set for another start Sunday
Wicks is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Wicks will be making a second turn through the rotation, but he'll receive the start mainly due to the Cubs' dwindling pitching depth rather than merit. The southpaw made his 2026 debut for the Cubs on Tuesday, taking a loss in Pittsburgh after yielding eight earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings. Wicks hadn't pitched especially well at Iowa prior to his promotion either, logging a 4.44 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB in 26.1 innings across seven starts.
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