Jordan Wicks News: Strikes out three in spring start

Wicks allowed two runs on four hits across 2.2 innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Angels. He struck out three.

Wicks was making his second start of the spring slate, and while he allowed runs for the first time, it's encouraging to see him on the mound and looking comfortable after he dealt with an oblique strain toward the end of last season. If the lefty is fully healthy, he could push for a spot at the back of Chicago's rotation, particularly with Javier Assad (oblique) uncertain for the start of the regular season.