Jordan Wicks News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Cubs recalled Wicks from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Chicago optioned Wicks to Triple-A after activating him from the 15-day injured list back on May 16, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club after the Cubs placed Edward Cabrera (finger) on the IL in a corresponding move. Wicks and Cabrera had been on similar pitching schedules, so the Cubs could break Wicks into the rotation the next time a fifth starter is needed Tuesday in Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old lefty made all eight of his appearances with the Cubs in 2025 as a reliever, but he's been deployed exclusively as a starter so far this season at Iowa and has accrued a 4.44 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings.