Jordy Vargas News: Looks healthy for 2025 season

Vargas (elbow) is listed on the Rockies' roster for its March 16 Spring Breakout game versus White Sox prospects, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Vargas appears to be back to full health after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2023 and missing the entire 2024 season. Before getting the elbow procedure, Vargas had been pitching for Single-A Fresno and turned in a 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB in 64 innings over his 13 starts in 2023.