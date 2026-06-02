Jordyn Adams News: Giving college football a try

Adams has enrolled at Southern Methodist University and intends to suit up for the football team, Billy Embody of On3.com reports.

Adams is a former blue-chip football recruit who signed to play at North Carolina before opting for professional baseball instead. The 26-year-old had split time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization before being released last week. Adams has slashed .165/.193/.203 in 38 games covering parts of three major-league seasons. His pursuit of a football career presumably means Adams is done playing baseball, though he has not confirmed as much.