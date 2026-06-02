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Jordyn Adams News: Giving college football a try

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Adams has enrolled at Southern Methodist University and intends to suit up for the football team, Billy Embody of On3.com reports.

Adams is a former blue-chip football recruit who signed to play at North Carolina before opting for professional baseball instead. The 26-year-old had split time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization before being released last week. Adams has slashed .165/.193/.203 in 38 games covering parts of three major-league seasons. His pursuit of a football career presumably means Adams is done playing baseball, though he has not confirmed as much.

Jordyn Adams
 Free Agent
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