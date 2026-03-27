Jorge Alcala headshot

Jorge Alcala News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Alcala has opted out of his minor-league contract and will become a free agent, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Alcala failed to make the Blue Jays' big-league roster and triggered the opt-out clause in his contract. The 29-year-old will now hit the open market. He appeared in 56 MLB games last season, posting a 6.22 ERA, a 1.75 WHIP and a 61:30 K:BB across 55 innings.

Jorge Alcala
 Free Agent
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