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Jorge Alcala News: Unable to win roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Blue Jays reassigned Alcala to minor-league camp Monday.

The veteran reliever is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo after he gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and three walks across 7.1 innings to take himself out of the mix for a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen. Alcala has previously seen big-league action in each of the last seven seasons across stops with the Twins, Red Sox and Cardinals, logging a 4.29 ERA over 200 career appearances.

Jorge Alcala
Toronto Blue Jays
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