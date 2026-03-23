Jorge Alcala News: Unable to win roster spot
The Blue Jays reassigned Alcala to minor-league camp Monday.
The veteran reliever is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo after he gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and three walks across 7.1 innings to take himself out of the mix for a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen. Alcala has previously seen big-league action in each of the last seven seasons across stops with the Twins, Red Sox and Cardinals, logging a 4.29 ERA over 200 career appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Alcala See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes17 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League291 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything361 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American LeagueJune 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Alcala See More