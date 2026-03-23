Jorge Alcala News: Unable to win roster spot

The Blue Jays reassigned Alcala to minor-league camp Monday.

The veteran reliever is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo after he gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and three walks across 7.1 innings to take himself out of the mix for a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen. Alcala has previously seen big-league action in each of the last seven seasons across stops with the Twins, Red Sox and Cardinals, logging a 4.29 ERA over 200 career appearances.