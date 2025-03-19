Jorge Alfaro News: Cut loose from big-league camp

The Brewers reassigned Alfaro to minor-league camp Wednesday.

After sitting out the 2024 season upon being cut loose by the Cubs last spring, Alfaro signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in January. He impressed at the dish this spring with an .887 OPS over 11 games in Cactus League play, but with William Contreras and Eric Haase ahead of him on the organizational depth chart at catcher, Alfaro didn't have much of a chance at breaking camp with the big club. He'll presumably open the season at Triple-A Nashville, where he'll likely share catching duties with prospect Jeferson Quero (shoulder).