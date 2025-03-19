Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorge Alfaro headshot

Jorge Alfaro News: Cut loose from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Brewers reassigned Alfaro to minor-league camp Wednesday.

After sitting out the 2024 season upon being cut loose by the Cubs last spring, Alfaro signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in January. He impressed at the dish this spring with an .887 OPS over 11 games in Cactus League play, but with William Contreras and Eric Haase ahead of him on the organizational depth chart at catcher, Alfaro didn't have much of a chance at breaking camp with the big club. He'll presumably open the season at Triple-A Nashville, where he'll likely share catching duties with prospect Jeferson Quero (shoulder).

Jorge Alfaro
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now