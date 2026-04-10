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Jorge Barrosa News: Covers right field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 9:44am

Barrosa started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Barrosa filled in for Corbin Carroll (hip), who was held out for an injury that is not considered serious, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. The start was Barrosa's fifth straight and sixth over the last seven contests as he's covered all three spots in the outfield. Regular playing time became available when Jordan Lawlar (wrist) landed on the 60-day injured list. Barrosa is batting .217 (5-for-23) with one extra-base hit and three RBI through seven games.

Jorge Barrosa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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