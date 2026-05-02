Jorge Barrosa News: Doubles twice in loss

Barrosa started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Barrosa had the most unlikely of doubles in the sixth inning when his attempted sacrifice bunt, which Chicago third baseman Alex Bregman thought was heading into foul territory, stayed fair and rolled into left field. The two-hit night snapped an 0-for-10 run for Barrosa, whose playing time has taken a hit since Lourdes Gurriel was activated off the injured list.