Jorge Barrosa News: Enters for injured teammate
Barrosa entered Friday's game during the sixth inning for the injured Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) and went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 loss to Colorado.
Barrosa would be the most likely beneficiary if Gurriel is forced to miss time. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo admitted to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com there was some level of concern about Gurriel, who will undergo an evaluation Saturday. Barrosa is slashing .181/.253/.349 over 93 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Barrosa See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Barrosa See More