Jorge Barrosa News: Enters for injured teammate

Barrosa entered Friday's game during the sixth inning for the injured Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) and went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 loss to Colorado.

Barrosa would be the most likely beneficiary if Gurriel is forced to miss time. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo admitted to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com there was some level of concern about Gurriel, who will undergo an evaluation Saturday. Barrosa is slashing .181/.253/.349 over 93 plate appearances.