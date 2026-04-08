Jorge Barrosa headshot

Jorge Barrosa News: Finishes off Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Barrosa went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

Barrosa got his second start in center field in place of Alek Thomas against a lefty. He finished off the the day with a two-run double in the eighth inning, his first two RBI of the season. Jordan Lawlar's wrist injury has opened a path to playing time for Barrosa, who made his fourth consecutive start Wednesday.

Jorge Barrosa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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