Jorge Barrosa News: Homers in spring loss
Barrosa started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.
Barrosa is part of the mix to receive starts in the outfield with both Lourdes Gurriel (knee) and Corbin Carroll (hand) unavailable. The timelines of the two injured outfielders vary, with Carroll expected back around Opening Day and Gurriel ahead of an originally estimated June return. Barrosa is joined by Jordan Lawlar, Tim Tawa and prospect Ryan Waldschmidt in the competition for playing time.
