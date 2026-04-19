Jorge Barrosa News: Homers off bench
Barrosa went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Barrosa entered the game as a defensive replacement for Corbin Carroll (back), but Carroll is expected to be fine for Tuesday versus the White Sox, per Alex D'Agostino of SI.com. As long as the Diamondbacks have their preferred outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Alek Thomas and Carroll (from left to right) available, Barrosa is likely to be limited to a part-time role at best, though he could carve out some at-bats as a switch hitter. Barrosa's homer was his first of the season to go with five RBI, seven runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and a .243/.283/.480 slash line over 55 plate appearances.
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