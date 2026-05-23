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Jorge Barrosa News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Barrosa isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Barrosa figures to be the favorite to start in left field while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is on the injured list, but the former will take a seat on the bench Saturday while Tim Tawa starts in left, batting eighth.

Jorge Barrosa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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