Jorge Barrosa News: Idle Saturday
Barrosa isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Barrosa figures to be the favorite to start in left field while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is on the injured list, but the former will take a seat on the bench Saturday while Tim Tawa starts in left, batting eighth.
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