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Jorge Barrosa News: Inches closer to roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 4:16am

Barrosa is expected to earn a roster spot after the Diamondbacks reassigned Jacob Amaya to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Barrosa, who is out of options, was expected to land a roster spot as one of four players seeking three available bench spots. Amaya's reassignment seemingly locks in Barrosa, Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas for Arizona's Opening Day roster, barring any late claims or trades over the next couple of days. Barrosa celebrated the news Sunday by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a Cactus League game against San Diego. He's had a strong spring and batting .333 (14-for-42) with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBI over 15 spring contests. The switch-hitting Barrosa will operate as the team's fourth outfielder until Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is ready to return.

Jorge Barrosa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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