Jorge Barrosa News: Losing work with Gurriel back

Barrosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After slashing .214/.267/.381 with six extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple), five runs and four RBI over a stretch of 12 consecutive starts, Barrosa will remain on the bench for the second day in a row. The switch-hitting Barrosa could still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, but his chances of playing on an everyday basis versus right-handers may have come to an end with Lourdes Gurriel making his return from the injured list.