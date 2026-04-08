Jorge Barrosa News: Making fourth straight start
Barrosa will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Barrosa will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with the switch-hitting outfielder making two starts versus lefties and two versus righties during that stretch. With all of Pavin Smith (elbow), Carlos Santana (adductor), Jordan Lawlar (wrist) and Lourdes Gurriel (knee) on the injured list, Barrosa could have fairly clear path to regular playing time until the Diamondbacks reclaim some health. Barrosa has gone 3-for-16 with three doubles and three runs through his first five games of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Barrosa See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 SeasonYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest TrendsYesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West27 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer200 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Barrosa See More