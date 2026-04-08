Jorge Barrosa headshot

Jorge Barrosa News: Making fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Barrosa will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Barrosa will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with the switch-hitting outfielder making two starts versus lefties and two versus righties during that stretch. With all of Pavin Smith (elbow), Carlos Santana (adductor), Jordan Lawlar (wrist) and Lourdes Gurriel (knee) on the injured list, Barrosa could have fairly clear path to regular playing time until the Diamondbacks reclaim some health. Barrosa has gone 3-for-16 with three doubles and three runs through his first five games of the season.

Jorge Barrosa
Arizona Diamondbacks
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