Jorge Barrosa News: Sharing left field
Barrosa started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.
With Jordan Lawlar (wrist) out for the next six-to-eight weeks, Barrosa is likely to share left field with Tim Tawa, who started there Friday. That arrangement should continue until Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is ready to return and play defense. Barrosa has made three starts so far and is 2-for-9 with two doubles and a run scored.
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