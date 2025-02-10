Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Lopez headshot

Jorge Lopez Injury: Might get chance to close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Lopez (groin) is the only reliever in the Nationals' bullpen with any significant closing experience, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

Washington non-tendered Kyle Finnegan in November, leaving the team without a clear favorite for the ninth inning. Lopez signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Nats in January, and while the fact that he's pitched for five different teams over the prior three seasons isn't encouraging, his 23 saves between the O's and Twins in 2022 could give him a leg up on winning the closer job in spring training. Derek Law, Jose Ferrer and Colin Poche also figure to be in the high-leverage mix.

