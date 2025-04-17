Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Lopez headshot

Jorge Lopez News: Appealing three-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 8:39am

MLB announced Thursday that Lopez has been suspended three games for intentionally throwing at the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen in Wednesday's 6-1 loss, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Lopez will appeal the suspension and will remain available for Thursday's series finale in Pittsburgh.

After hitting Bryan Reynolds with a pitch with two outs in bottom of the seventh, Lopez threw near McCutchen's head three pitches later and incited a benches-clearing brawl. Lopez was ejected from the contest, as was Reynolds for his role in the ensuing brawl. The right-hander was the only player issued a suspension for the incident, however, though Nationals manager Dave Martinez was also handed a one-game ban that he'll serve Thursday. Until his hearing takes place or unless he drops the appeal, Lopez will remain eligible to appear in games for Washington.

