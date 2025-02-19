Jorge Lopez News: Healthy, remains in mix for saves

Lopez (groin) completed a live batting practice session Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lopez is facing no limitations this spring after a right groin strain kept him on the injured list for the final week of the 2024 season. Before getting shut down, Lopez accrued a 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB over 53 innings between stops with the Mets and Cubs, with his strong finish to the season earning him a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency with the Nationals. With Washington non-tendering last season's closer, Kyle Finnegan, earlier in the offseason, the back end of the bullpen is unsettled, but manager Dave Martinez reiterated earlier this week that Lopez and Jose Ferrer will likely be the leading candidates to pick up saves if the Nationals don't bring aboard a more proven closer before Opening Day. "Ferrer will get an opportunity to close as well," Martinez told Zuckerman. "Right now, we're going to play matchups. But if Lopez is available, he can do it." With Ferrer being the left-handed option of the two, the right-handed Lopez could have the inside track to see a higher volume of save opportunities.