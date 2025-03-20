Jorge Lopez News: Making appearance Friday
Lopez (hip) will make an appearance during Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Marlins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Lopez hasn't pitched since March 10 due to a left hip issue but has been cleared to return to game action. Barring a setback, he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. Lopez is projected to serve as a setup man ahead of closer Kyle Finnegan.
