Jorge Mateo

Jorge Mateo Injury: Cleared for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Mateo (elbow) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Sunday's split-squad game against the Phillies, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo underwent reconstruction surgery on the UCL in his left (non-throwing) elbow in late August and is making his first start of spring training. The 29-year-old hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but manager Brandon Hyde recently said Mateo is doubtful to be available.

Jorge Mateo
Baltimore Orioles
