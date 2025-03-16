Jorge Mateo Injury: Cleared for spring debut

Mateo (elbow) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Sunday's split-squad game against the Phillies, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo underwent reconstruction surgery on the UCL in his left (non-throwing) elbow in late August and is making his first start of spring training. The 29-year-old hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but manager Brandon Hyde recently said Mateo is doubtful to be available.