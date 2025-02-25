Jorge Mateo Injury: Hits off tee Monday
Mateo swung a bat Monday for the first time since left elbow surgery, hitting balls off a tee, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mateo feels good about where he's at in the rehab process and will continue to ramp up his hitting progression. The Orioles have already ruled the utility player out for Opening Day, although it's not yet clear when he might be ready to make his season debut.
