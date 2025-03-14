Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorge Mateo headshot

Jorge Mateo Injury: Nearing spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Mateo (elbow) could make his Grapefruit League debut soon but remains doubtful for Opening Day, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mateo had already essentially been ruled out for the opener, so an impending injured list stint isn't a surprise. He's making nice progress from a UCL reconstruction surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow, though, and will continue his ramp up in games soon.

Jorge Mateo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now