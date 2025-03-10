Jorge Mateo Injury: Not close to playing in games

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Mateo (elbow) went through a full workout Monday but is "still a ways away" from playing in a game, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hyde said that Mateo "looked great" in the workout, but it does not sound like the Orioles plan to throw him into a Grapefruit League game anytime soon, and perhaps not at all this spring. Mateo is coming back from a UCL reconstruction surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow. Once healthy, he's projected for a utility role with Baltimore.