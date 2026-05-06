Jorge Mateo headshot

Jorge Mateo Injury: Nursing jammed thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Mateo is dealing with a jammed thumb, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The injury looks to be minor, but it was enough that Atlanta felt compelled to call up Jim Jarvis, who is making his major-league debut at shortstop Wednesday. Atlanta is idle Thursday, so Mateo will receive at least a couple days of rest.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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