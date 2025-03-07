Jorge Mateo Injury: Progressing in elbow recovery

Mateo (elbow) has begun hitting in a cage but is still a long shot to be ready by Opening Day, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo is working through his recovery from UCL reconstruction surgery on his left elbow in late August. He's upgraded from hitting off a tee to in the cage, but it appears the 29-year-old is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day and could begin the 2025 regular season on the injured list. He appeared in 68 regular-season games for the Orioles in 2024 and posted a slash line of .229/.267/.401 with 13 stolen bases, five home runs and 18 RBI across 208 plate appearances.