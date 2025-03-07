Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Mateo headshot

Jorge Mateo Injury: Progressing in elbow recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Mateo (elbow) has begun hitting in a cage but is still a long shot to be ready by Opening Day, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo is working through his recovery from UCL reconstruction surgery on his left elbow in late August. He's upgraded from hitting off a tee to in the cage, but it appears the 29-year-old is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day and could begin the 2025 regular season on the injured list. He appeared in 68 regular-season games for the Orioles in 2024 and posted a slash line of .229/.267/.401 with 13 stolen bases, five home runs and 18 RBI across 208 plate appearances.

Jorge Mateo
Baltimore Orioles
