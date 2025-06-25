Jorge Mateo Injury: Ramping up activities

Mateo (elbow) told reporters Wednesday that he has participated in all baseball activities and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo reported to Norfolk on Tuesday while continuing to build back up from left elbow inflammation that caused him to be placed on the 10-day injured list June 10. Mateo sported a .510 OPS with 14 steals, three doubles, one home run and three RBI in 65 plate appearances with the Orioles prior to landing on the IL.