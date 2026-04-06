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Jorge Mateo News: Crosses plate three times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Getting the start at shortstop while Mauricio Dubon covered third base for a resting Austin Riley, Mateo made a big impact from the ninth spot in the order. The veteran utility player has been used sparingly so far by Atlanta, but he's making a case for a larger role, going 3-for-7 in four games with a double, a homer, a steal, two RBI and five runs.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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