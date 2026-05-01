Jorge Mateo News: Gets start in Thursday's loss

Mateo got the start at shortstop Thursday and went 0-for-2 before being pinch-hit for by Mike Yastrzemski in a loss to the Tigers.

Mateo has seen sporadic playing time to begin the season, slashing .267/.313/.400 through 32 plate appearances over 17 games with one homer and two steals, but the 30-year-old utility player could see some extra work in the short term. Mauricio Dubon has been the primary shortstop for Atlanta so far, but he could see more work in the outfield with Michael Harris (quadriceps) currently limited to DH duties if he manages to avoid an IL stint, and Yastrzemski delivering a career-worst .555 OPS in his first 100 PAs of 2026. Mateo's window for fantasy value is likely to be a short one, however, with Ha-Seong Kim (finger) having begun a rehab stint this week and aiming for a mid-May season debut.