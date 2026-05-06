Jorge Mateo News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Mateo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After a six-game run as Atlanta's starting shortstop, Mateo will cede the position to Jim Jarvis in the latter's MLB debut. With Mauricio Dubon seeing more time in the outfield of late in the wake of Ronald Acuna's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list, Mateo could continue to see the bulk of the playing time at shortstop in the short term. Mateo is likely to pivot into more of a utility role once Ha-Seong Kim (finger) is back from the IL, however.