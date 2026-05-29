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Jorge Mateo News: On base three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Mateo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting seventh, Mateo put together his second straight multi-hit performance. The veteran utility player has seen his usage shrink since Ha-Seong Kim came off the IL in mid-May, but he's been surprisingly productive when given the opportunity. Through 41 plate appearances this month, Mateo's slashing .368/.415/.526 with three doubles, a homer, four steals, four RBI and nine runs.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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