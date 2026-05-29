Jorge Mateo News: On base three times in win
Mateo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Getting the start at shortstop and batting seventh, Mateo put together his second straight multi-hit performance. The veteran utility player has seen his usage shrink since Ha-Seong Kim came off the IL in mid-May, but he's been surprisingly productive when given the opportunity. Through 41 plate appearances this month, Mateo's slashing .368/.415/.526 with three doubles, a homer, four steals, four RBI and nine runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Mateo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week26 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers50 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East95 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Mateo See More