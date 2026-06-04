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Jorge Mateo News: Out of lineup again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Mateo is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Blue Jays.

After starting six consecutive games (four at shortstop), Mateo has now been absent from the lineup two days in a row. Mauricio Dubon is getting a start at shortstop for Atlanta in the series finale.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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