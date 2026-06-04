Jorge Mateo News: Out of lineup again Thursday
Mateo is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Blue Jays.
After starting six consecutive games (four at shortstop), Mateo has now been absent from the lineup two days in a row. Mauricio Dubon is getting a start at shortstop for Atlanta in the series finale.
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