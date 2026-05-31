Jorge Mateo News: Settling into regular role

Mateo will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Mateo will stick in the lineup for a fifth straight game Sunday, this time handling a non-defensive role after his prior three starts came at shortstop. Atlanta could continue to move forward with Mateo as its primary option at shortstop over Ha-Seong Kim, who is in the lineup Sunday but may be ticketed for a part-time role after slashing just .095/.191/.095 over his 47 plate appearances since being activated from the injured list May 11. Mateo, meanwhile, has been much more productive when called upon this season, generating an .845 OPS while going 7-for-8 on stolen-base attempts in 81 plate appearances. With his playing time on the rise, Mateo could be worth a look for fantasy managers looking to make up ground in the steals category in particular.