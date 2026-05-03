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Jorge Mateo News: Slugs homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Mateo went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-6 win over Colorado.

Mateo drew his fourth straight start at shortstop and delivered with his second homer of the season, a two-run blast off Kyle Freeland in the second inning to go back-to-back with Jonah Heim. Mateo has generally been effective when called upon in 2026, as the veteran speedster is hitting .286/.318/.476 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI, 12 runs and three steals across 44 plate appearances.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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