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Jorge Mateo News: Tallies four hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mateo went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 victory over the Guardians.

Mateo drew the start at shortstop and made the most of the opportunity, reaching base in all four plate appearances with four singles. The veteran utility man has just 16 plate appearances on the year but has been productive when called upon, slashing .467/.500/.733 with two extra-base hits, seven runs, three RBI and a stolen base.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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