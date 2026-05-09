Jorge Mateo headshot

Jorge Mateo News: Two runs in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Mateo (thumb) went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Mateo was in the lineup for the first time since Tuesday, as he missed the last two games due to a jammed thumb. He appeared in both of those contests as a pinch runner. Now presumably healthy after playing all nine innings Saturday, Mateo figures to regain a short-term starting role at shortstop until Ha-Seong Kim (finger) is ready to return from his rehab assignment, though Mauricio Dubon could also see some action there. Mateo has played well so far this season, batting .288 with a .757 OPS, two home runs, five RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases over 54 plate appearances.

Jorge Mateo
Atlanta Braves
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