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Jorge Polanco Injury: Achilles discomfort returns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Polanco isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to pain related to his Achilles bursitis, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Wednesday will mark the third game Polanco has missed in the past week while battling an Achilles issue that has bothered him since the regular season began. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the Mets may place the 32-year-old on the injured list, but the team will wait to see how he feels ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cubs before making a decision.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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