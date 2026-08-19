Jorge Polanco Injury: Back to IL with ankle bursitis
The Mets placed Polanco on the 10-day injured list with left ankle bursitis.
Polanco has dealt with a left ankle/Achilles issue throughout the season and it's become clear the nagging injury has greatly affected him, leading to a lowly .148/.201/.230 batting line with two home runs over 37 contests. The Mets didn't reveal a timetable for Polanco's return, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the infielder shuts things down for the season.
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