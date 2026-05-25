Jorge Polanco Injury: Closing in on rehab stint
Polanco (Achilles) has been taking live at-bats at the Mets' spring training complex at St. Lucie and could begin a rehab assignment soon, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The veteran infielder has been out since mid-April due to a wrist contusion and and Achilles soreness, but it's the latter issue that has kept him on the shelf. Pain management remains the biggest hurdle for Polanco to clear before he can return to game action, but if he's able to begin a rehab stint this week and avoid a setback, he could be back in the big-league lineup in early June.
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