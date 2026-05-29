Jorge Polanco Injury: Could return next week

Polanco (Achilles) will play two more rehab games and could be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime next week on the Mets' road trip, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Polanco has played one rehab game with Double-A Binghamton to this point, going 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout. He's been out since mid-April with a right wrist contusion and left Achilles bursitis, and it's the latter injury that's lengthened his recovery. When he does return from the IL, Polanco will be used primarily at designated hitter.