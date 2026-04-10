Jorge Polanco headshot

Jorge Polanco Injury: Diagnosed with Achilles bursitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Polanco underwent an MRI on Thursday and has been diagnosed with Achilles bursitis, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's good news for Polanco, as he will not require a stint on the injured list and is expected to be available off the bench Friday against the Athletics. With Polanco getting the night off Friday, Ronny Mauricio is starting at third base, and Bo Bichette will serve as the designated hitter. Through his first 45 plate appearances with the Mets, Polanco is slashing .200/.289/.275 with three doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a 5:6 BB:K.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Polanco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Polanco See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
15 days ago