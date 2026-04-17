Jorge Polanco Injury: Gets MRI on sore wrist
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that the team is awaiting results of an MRI on Polanco's (Achilles) right wrist, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
Mendoza said that Polanco is in a "better place" with the left Achilles he's been battling, but now the veteran infielder has a new injury to deal with. There's a good chance Polanco will be placed on the 10-day injured list, but the club will make that decision after the imaging results come in. If Polanco does have to miss additional time, MJ Melendez could get regular starts at designated hitter against righties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Polanco See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 107 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2919 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorge Polanco See More