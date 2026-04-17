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Jorge Polanco Injury: Gets MRI on sore wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that the team is awaiting results of an MRI on Polanco's (Achilles) right wrist, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Mendoza said that Polanco is in a "better place" with the left Achilles he's been battling, but now the veteran infielder has a new injury to deal with. There's a good chance Polanco will be placed on the 10-day injured list, but the club will make that decision after the imaging results come in. If Polanco does have to miss additional time, MJ Melendez could get regular starts at designated hitter against righties.

Jorge Polanco
New York Mets
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