Jorge Polanco Injury: Given PRP injection last month

Polanco (wrist) was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in mid-April to combat his left Achilles bursitis, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Polanco has dealt with a nagging Achilles issue all season, and while the PRP injection provided temporary relief, the injury has lingered. The veteran infielder officially landed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist contusion, but it's the Achilles problem that has his timetable to return still up in the air. Polanco has been performing some baseball activities like taking batting practice, but he won't be cleared for full workouts until he's asymptomatic.