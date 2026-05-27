Jorge Polanco Injury: Kicking off rehab assignment
Polanco (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Polanco has been cleared to return to game action after being sidelined since mid-April with a right wrist contusion and left Achilles bursitis. It's the Achilles issue that Polanco has had trouble overcoming, and he will likely have to manage the injury the rest of the season. Polanco will likely require a handful of rehab games before rejoining the active roster in early June. He's slated to see the bulk of his playing time at designated hitter.
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