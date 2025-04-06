Jorge Polanco Injury: Knee soreness crops up

Manager Dan Wilson said Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Polanco underwent the procedure in October to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee and didn't appear to have any issues during spring training, but he's now sitting Sunday for the second consecutive game. The 31-year-old has gone 9-for-22 with two homers and eight RBI this season, though he's been limited to just five games due to the injury and a stint on the paternity list.